The State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan retained the status of deputy prime ministers Karimov, Zabbarov and Akhmetshin

Deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan have agreed on the candidacies of Marat Zyabbarov, Albert Karimov and Ravil Akhmetshin for the posts of deputy prime ministers in the new Government of Tatarstan. The decision was made today at the 13th session of the RT parliament.

Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin presented the candidates for vice-prime ministers. “Marat Azatovich conducts purposeful work to implement geopolitics and manage the agro-industrial complex of the republic, improve investment climate in agriculture, support small and medium-sized businesses and develop peasant farms,” ​​said Pesoshin, representing Zyabbarov.

Describing the candidacy of Albert Karimov, head of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan noted that Karimov has been working as deputy prime minister since 2015, pays great attention to the development of entrepreneurship in the republic, and the growth of industrial potential. Major projects in mechanical engineering, petrochemistry, aircraft construction, energy and other industries are being implemented under his leadership.

According to Pesoshin, Ravil Akhmetshin, who heads Plenipotentiary Representation of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, pays great attention to preservation of culture and traditions in the Tatar communities of Moscow.

As part of the new Government of Tatarstan, Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin will retain the same number of deputies as before – nine. But there is one change – instead of the Minister of Education, the status of Deputy Prime Minister was given to Midkhat Shagiakhmetov, who oversees the sphere of economic development of the republic.

