The State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan will hold 40 events to implement the theses of the message of Rustam Minnikhanov

Deputies of the State Council of Tatarstan have prepared an action plan to implement the proposals of President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov, contained in his Address to parliament. In total, for the next year, 40 main events are provided for 31 theses of the message. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Akhmetov at a meeting of the Presidium of the Republican Parliament.

The deputy mentioned that every year the State Council adopts an action plan to implement the proposals of President of the republic, set out in the address . “It is planned to hold extended meetings of parliamentary committees, including visiting, round tables, which will develop recommendations and proposals for legislative support and solving the tasks set,” Akhmetov said.

The parliamentarian noted that in Tatarstan 2021 has been declared the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, therefore, the plan “takes into account key topics of the meetings, including the Commission under President of the Republic of Tatarstan for preservation and development of the Tatar language.” “A separate item of the plan provides for development and consideration of draft laws of the republic aimed at implementing federal laws on amendments to the Constitution of Russia,” he stressed.

As in previous years, participation of State Councilors in all the most important republican events is planned, the deputy added. According to him, the plan covers as much as possible the proposals of President of the Republic to the State Council, which must be implemented next year.

“The plan adopted last year has been largely fulfilled. Of course, due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection and deterioration of the sanitary and epidemiological situation, it was necessary to postpone implementation of some of the plan’s activities, especially field ones. Several activities remaining in the plan for the current year will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. But, perhaps, they will be postponed to 2021, ”Akhmetov said.

Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin specified that approximately the same plan will be prepared by Government of the republic. “We must make every effort so that the tasks voiced by President in the address are fully realized,” he said.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov delivered an annual message to the State Council on the internal and external situation of the republic on September 24.

Nadezhda Gordeeva

tatar-inform.ru