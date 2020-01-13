The Surgut collective of Tatar culture “Sandugach” worthily performed  at the festival “From a pure source”

January 13, 2020

On January 8, in Surgut, on the stage of the Surgut Polytechnic College, a festival of children’s creativity, talent and friendship took place – the qualifying round of the first regional children and youth national festival-competition “From a pure source”.

The festival program this time was very eventful. The qualifying round of the national youth festival brought together about 50 schoolchildren and preschool children. The talents of the participants were appreciated by a fair jury.

Representatives of our beloved collective of the Tatar culture “Sandugach” worthily performed at the festival and won prizes! In nomination “Choreography”, the brightest soloist of the ensemble “Sandugach” Alsu Safarova for the Tatar dance “Zalida” became a laureate of the first degree. The performance of the duet Rustam Ziyatdinov and Timur Davletov for the Tatar song “Buran” was recognized as the best in the nomination “Folk Vocal” and awarded the first degree laureates. Also, Gulnaz Khannanova became a laureate of the second degree in the nomination “Folk Vocal”!

Rosalia Bakieva