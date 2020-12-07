The Tara House of Friendship is recognized as the best in the Omsk region

Last week, the regional Ministry of Culture summed up the results of the activities of the Centers of Traditional National (Folk) Culture.

The assessment was passed by 23 cultural institutions that entered the competition. In their applications, the authors presented analytical reports and photographs about the activities of the centers in 2020. The contest commission consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the Public Council for Culture and the Public Chamber of the Omsk Region assessed the level of material and technical base of the institutions – the availability of musical equipment, office equipment, national costumes; analyzed how comprehensively folklore and ethnographic expeditions are conducted and the collected material is systematized, as well as the focus of activities on popularizing traditional folk culture. Such an indicator as participation and victories in competitive selections for receiving subsidies for the implementation of ethnographic projects was not ignored either.

It should be noted that this year the employees of the Tara House of Friendship held Festival of National Cultures “Siberian Colors” with funds from the regional government subsidies, and Marathon of National Cultures “Gifts of Taiga” was funded by the Elena and Gennady Timchenko Foundation, as well as the presidential grant. Currently, 10 club formations of amateur folk art work on the basis of the institution, in which 120 people are engaged.

The Tarskoe Priirtyshye