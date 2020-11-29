enrutat
Home / The Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Nur” of the Navoi region has found its home
The Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Nur” of the Navoi region has found its home

The Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Nur” of the Navoi region has found its home

in News, 29.11.2020 0 3

The Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Nur” of the Navoi region has found its home

November  29, 2020

On November 24, 2020, the doors of the “House of Friendship of non-governmental, non-commercial organizations” of Navoi Region were opened. Many call it shortly –   the  “House of Friendship”.

The overhauled building houses Korean, Russian, Kazakh, Tatar-Bashkir, Azerbaijani, Karakalpak and Turkmen national cultural centers, the Red Crescent Society, as well as over 30 non-governmental non-profit organizations are spaced here.

The activists and members of the Board of the Tatar-Bashkir National Cultural Center “Nur” of the Navoi region, like other centers, were very happy on the New Year’s Eve to finally find their “home” equipped with furniture and office equipment, and expressed their gratitude and gratitude to the regional leadership …

Press service of TBNKTS “Nur” of Navoi region

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.