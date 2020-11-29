The Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Nur” of the Navoi region has found its home

November 29, 2020

On November 24, 2020, the doors of the “House of Friendship of non-governmental, non-commercial organizations” of Navoi Region were opened. Many call it shortly – the “House of Friendship”.

The overhauled building houses Korean, Russian, Kazakh, Tatar-Bashkir, Azerbaijani, Karakalpak and Turkmen national cultural centers, the Red Crescent Society, as well as over 30 non-governmental non-profit organizations are spaced here.

The activists and members of the Board of the Tatar-Bashkir National Cultural Center “Nur” of the Navoi region, like other centers, were very happy on the New Year’s Eve to finally find their “home” equipped with furniture and office equipment, and expressed their gratitude and gratitude to the regional leadership …

Press service of TBNKTS “Nur” of Navoi region