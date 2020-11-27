The Tatar Cultural Center of Moscow will host a master class “I want to sing”

The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow knows how to channel the talents, resources and inspiration of its guests in the right direction.

On November 28 at 14.00 at the Tatar Cultural Center, a vocal teacher, singer, laureate of vocal competitions Ilnara Nigmatullina will hold an open master class for everyone who is sure: “I want to sing!”

According to the organizers, participants will be able to learn how to develop an ear for music and a sense of rhythm, how to control their voices, how to convey emotions through a song – and much more …

The invariable rule of attending all events in the Tatar Cultural Center: compulsory observance of the glove and mask regime and social distance.

Maly Tatarsky lane, 8

November 28

14.00