The Tatar holiday “Sombel” was held on Sunday at the House of Friendship of peoples of Magnitogorsk

On September 20, the Tatar folk holiday “Sombela” was held at the House of Friendship of Peoples. It is held after the autumn harvest, on the day of the autumn equinox, when day is equal to night.

This year a cheerful fairy-tale character Shurale came to the children for holiday. Together with presenter, they began a festive program. The playful song “Skullcap and Kalfak” performed by an exemplary group of the Tatar song ensemble “Raushan” impressed Shurale and he organized the Tatar folk game “Skullcap” with the children. In the midst of the feast, the hostess of the holiday came – a girl named Sombela, who is the personification of the symbol of the autumn harvest – an ear of wheat. Sombela made riddles, played games with children, and Shurale liked the exhibition of autumn handicrafts and drawings organized by the children. Hardworking mothers and grandmothers baked pies and gathered a whole table of the autumn harvest. The bright colorful dance of the Dulkyn ensemble simply charmed everyone present. All the participants of the holiday received many prizes and gifts.

