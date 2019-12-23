The third concert of the pop festival “Tatars Zhyry” was held in Kazan

December 23, 2019

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the “Tatar Zhyry” festival, 3 large-scale concerts were held throughout the country.

The international pop festival “Tatar Zhyry” (“Tatar Song”) has become a significant event in the musical life of not only the republic, but the entire Tatar world. So, this year, in honor of the 20th anniversary of the festival, three large-scale concerts were organized throughout the country.

In Moscow, at the Kremlin Palace on November 24, the first concert dedicated to the anniversary took place, the audience of which was more than 5,000 people. The second holiday of the song was first held in the huge Ufa-Arena hall on December 7, where over 8,000 Tatar music fans came.

And the third large-scale concert of the International Festival “Tatars of Zhyry” was held in Kazan on December 21 at the Pyramid Complex. It traditionally gathered all lovers of Tatar culture. That evening, the best hits of the past were performed by the stars of the Tatar pop. The President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov attended the concert.

kazanfirst.ru