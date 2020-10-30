The traveling exhibition relay continues

The traveling exhibition of the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tatar ASSR – Republic of Tatarstan: time, events, people” works these days in the Zainsky municipal district.

The exposition tells about historical significance of the fateful event – the formation of the TASSR in 1920, which influenced the further development of the republic over the next 100 years.

The exposition presents photographs, documents and posters reflecting the successes of the republic in the era of the first five-year plans, the military and labor exploits of the Tatarstan people during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, important historical events of the 1950-1990s, as well as photographs showing major achievements and prospects for the development of Tatarstan in politics, economy, culture and sports.

tatmuseum.ru