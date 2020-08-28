The Verkhneuslonsky district took over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

27.08.2020

The Verkhneuslonsky district took over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. Residents welcomed a banner at the new sports ground, which was built in Tatar Burnashevo.

The guests and residents of Tatar Burnashev were greeted by deputy head of the Verkhneuslonsky district, Sergei Osyanin. He noted that the flag is a symbol of the state, and the Verkhneuslonsky region is a part of this powerful state.

Sergey Viktorovich solemnly attached the coat of arms of the Verkhneuslonsky region to the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

Evgeniya Ageeva

