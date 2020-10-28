The VIII National Music Award “Bolgar Radiosi” will be presented online

On December 12, 2020, the ceremony of presenting the VIII National Music Award “Bolgar Radiosi” will take place in Kazan.

Everyone will be able to take part in it, since the largest musical event of the year will be held in a unique format – online. This year, the award ceremony can be watched live on the Tatarstan – New Age TV channel, listened to on the wave of Bolgar Radiosi and watch a concert on the Internet.

The second feature of the ceremony will be its interactivity. During the month there will be a contest among TV viewers and radio listeners. The winner of the competition will be determined online during the National Music Awards ceremony. The main prize will be the latest Apple iPhone. Thus, on this day, each TV viewer will have a unique opportunity to witness the solemn event, as well as try their luck by participating in the iPhone drawing.

About 30 nominations will be presented in the VIII National Music Award “Bolgar Radiosy”. At the awards ceremony, you will be able to see both popular singers and discover new names that have won the Kainar Hit musical project!

Radio “Bolgar” selects only the best songs, based on the opinion of the radio listeners. The aim of the Bolgar Radiosy National Music Award is to find singers and songs that resonate in hearts of our radio listeners. With the hope that in the future they will enter the golden fund of the Tatar song. Along with the preservation and coverage of the creativity of legendary singers, our radio company helps to discover new names and popularize the creativity of novice performers.

The winners of the VIII National Music Prize will be awarded the Golden Star statuette. Among them are Vinera Ganieva, Firdus Tyamaev, Rifat Zaripov, Ilsia Badretdinova, Rishat Tukhvatullin, Aliya Karachurina, Dinara Ryakhimova, Rishat Fazliyakhmetov, Zainab Farkhetdinova, Vinaris Ileget, Rayaz Fasikhova, Anastasia Makarov, Azat, Alsu Fazlyevs and others.

The ceremony of presenting the VIII National Music Prize “Bolgar Radiosi” will be broadcast on December 12 at 18.00 on the TV channel “Tatarstan – New Age”, on the Internet, as well as on the air of “Bolgar Radiosy”. 6+.

