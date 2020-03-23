The voice of big story: on the channel “Russia 1” will show the series “Zuleikha opens her eyes”

Before the release of the most anticipated multi-part film of the spring “Zuleikha opens her eyes”, the TV channel “Russia 1” held its first online press conference. Journalists were able to see several episodes of the series, and then the channel’s director general Anton Zlatopolsky, the film’s director Yegor Anashkin, the main actors and the author of the novel Guzel Yakhina told what to expect from the premiere.

“Now we present an outstanding, in my opinion, work“ Zuleikha opens her eyes. ” It seems to me that both the wide audience and intellectuals will enjoy the series, ”said Director General of Russia 1 TV Channel, producer Anton Zlatopolsky.

He also explained that the delay with premiere was caused by desire to pay as much attention as possible to all the details. In particular, only the preparation of desired version of the captions took a month. But in the end, the collective managed not to lose the amazing language and imagery of the novel.

“It turned out an independent, bright, talented work, which is completely in tune with what was written by the author,” he emphasized.

In turn, the writer Guzel Yakhina noted that initially the project had a high level of artistic solutions, so everything mattered: the budget, the director’s work, and the actor’s thought.

“The voice of the big story sounds in the picture. This is not just the drama of two loving people against the background of the GULAG tablet, but the story of all the people around them. I wanted the novel to turn out not as a history textbook, but as a work of art. It seems to me, and in the film all this is observed, ”she explained.

The movie is dedicated to the tragic events of the 1930s. During dispossession of the Tatar peasant woman, Zuleihi killed her husband, and the woman herself was sent to a Siberian hard labor route. In a remote taiga without food and shelter, illiterate peasants and intellectuals, Christians, Muslims and atheists, Russians, Tatars and Chuvash are forced to defend their right to life together.

The roles in the film were played by Chulpan Khamatova, Sergey Makovetsky, Elena Shevchenko, Julia Peresild, Roman Madyanov, Alexander Sirin, Evgeny Morozov, Dmitry Kulichkov, Alexander Bashirov, Ramil Sabitov, Rosa Khairullina, Semyon Shkalikov and others.

The premiere of the series “Zuleikha opens her eyes” will take place in the spring on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

vesti.ru