enrutat
Home / The World Congress of Tatars expresses condolences on the death of Metropolitan Theophanes
The World Congress of Tatars expresses condolences on the death of Metropolitan Theophanes

The World Congress of Tatars expresses condolences on the death of Metropolitan Theophanes

in News, 21.11.2020 0 1

Today, at the age of 74, Metropolitan of Kazan and Tatarstan Theophanes has died. This is a great loss not only for all Orthodox Christians in our republic, but also for the entire multi-confessional community of the country. He was a man with high moral and ethical qualities. Bright memory to you. On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of the Metropolitan.

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

The  World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.