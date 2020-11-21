The World Congress of Tatars expresses condolences on the death of Metropolitan Theophanes

Today, at the age of 74, Metropolitan of Kazan and Tatarstan Theophanes has died. This is a great loss not only for all Orthodox Christians in our republic, but also for the entire multi-confessional community of the country. He was a man with high moral and ethical qualities. Bright memory to you. On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of the Metropolitan.

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

The World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev