The world famous opera singer performed at the Moscow Online Sabantuy

July 05, 2020

The performance in the live broadcast studio of the festival of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, Golden Mask Prize laureate Albina Shagimuratova, became an incredible gift for guests of Moscow Online Sabantuy.

Chairman of the organizing committee of the festival Farit Farisov said: “I am admired that, being world famous, Albina found the opportunity to come to the Tatar Cultural Center and share her talent with the multimillion audience of Sabantuy.

In her interview with reporters, the lady singer noted: “Sabantuy is the main holiday of the Tatars, where we share our culture, customs and traditions with other peoples, we speak the Tatar language. Unfortunately, we do not communicate with each other so often in our native language, we do not fully introduce children to the Tatar culture, and Sabantuy reminds and brings us back to our roots. Being young, I lived in Kazan. I really miss this time, my Tatar people. Even on the plane, I turn on the music and listen to Tatar folk songs performed by Ilham Abyi Shakirov, AlfiyaAbzalova, Venrea Ganieva. I miss. To me, a woman, who rarely happens in Russia, this is not enough. ”

Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow