The World Forum of Tatar Youth received the answer to an open letter regarding installation of a monument to Ivan the Grozny in Astrakhan

January 27, 2020

The administration of Astrakhan extended for two weeks a survey on the installation of a monument to Ivan the Grozny in connection with a “wide public resonance .” The vote on attitude of citizens to the installation of a monument to Tsar Ivan IV the Grozny (Terrible) in Astrakhan, announced in mid-December last year, will last until February 3.

We remind l that the World Forum of Tatar Youth at the end of December sent an open letter addressed to the governor of the Astrakhan region.

In its letter, a public organization comprising 120 youth organizations and communities around the world expressed extreme concern about the initiative to create a cultural and historical center on the territory of the city dedicated to the accession of the Astrakhan Khanate to Russia, the installation of a monument to Tsar Ivan IV the Grozny , and held in connection with this online voting.

Today, chairman of the Tatar Youth Forum, Lenaria Muslyumova, received the answer to this appeal:

“On behalf of the Governor of the Astrakhan region I. Yu. Babushkin informs you that Your address has been considered.

The issue of erecting the monument to Tsar Ivan Grozny in Astrakhan was repeatedly raised by representatives of public organizations in the Astrakhan region. This initiative is proposed to be implemented with public funds.

The solution of beautification issues on territory of the municipality “City of Astrakhan” is the responsibility of the administration of this municipality. Currently, to identify public opinion on this issue, the administration of the municipality “City of Astrakhan” is conducting a survey of Astrakhan residents.

In addition, in order to achieve consensus in society and to exclude attempts to provocatively influence public opinion, it is planned to consider this issue during public hearings initiated by regional public associations of the Astrakhan region, ”the letter was signed by Deputy Head of the Administration of the Governor of the Astrakhan Region – Head of the Department for Internal Policy R. I. Yunusov.

The National Council of the World Tatars Congress supports the initiative of the World Youth Forum.

“Russia is a multinational country where many peoples live in peace and harmony. Thank you that the address by the World Youth Forum did not go unnoticed by leadership of the Astrakhan region. I am glad that the decision to erect a monument to Tsar Ivan the Grozny will be made taking into account public opinion. This is an indicator of the wisdom of local authorities. The National Tatars Congress is counting on an adequate solution in this matter, ” the response of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress says.