The X Forum of Muslim Youth announces the recruitment of participants!

August 04, 2020

The tenth anniversary Forum of Muslim Youth will be held in Yelabuga from 15 to 22 August. Acceptance of applications will continue until July 9 inclusive (until 17:00).

The Muslim Youth Forum is a platform where young men and women, aged 18 to 30, receive religious knowledge, develop and create Muslim social projects.

This year FMM has radically changed its format. The organizers will provide 5 sites of interest with invited experts and practical training in new skills: Koranic, ethical, media, design and tourism. The participant will be able to choose only ONE site for himself.

To participate in the forum, you must:

Be a resident of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Register at this link.

Be sure to provide a certificate of no contact with COVID patients (3 days before departure).

The registration fee is 1000 rubles.

Attention: the number of places is limited! The age of the participants is from 18 to 30 years old.

For all questions, you can contact the direct of the official account of the social department of the DUM RT on the Instagram @muslimmol.

