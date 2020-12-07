From December 1 to December 12, 2020, online training seminars are held within the framework of the XII All-Russian Festival of Tatar Folklore “Tugyaryak Uen”. During the week, experts will tell about the features of Tatar folklore in different directions.

As part of the festival, from December 7 to 11, 2020, online seminars, lectures, master classes, round tables with the participation of well-known speakers – experts in the field of culture and participants of the competition will be held in the format of videoconferences (Zoom).

The eFestival “Tugyaryak uen” – the only festival in Russia dedicated exclusively to the authentic folklore of the Tatars, was first held by the Republican Center for the Development of Traditional Culture in 2010 in the Starokulatkinsky District of the Ulyanovsk Region.

This year, the competition is held in absentia, using video recordings of participants’ numbers. The event will traditionally be attended by folk groups and performers from the regions of Russia. On December 12, at 18:00, the final live broadcast will take place on the official Tatfolk YouTube channel, where the Winners of the contest will be announced.

The founder of the Festival is Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. The organizers of the Festival are State Budgetary Institution of State Budgetary Institution “Tatkultresurscenter”, Interregional Public Organization “World Congress of Tatars”