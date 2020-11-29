The XII All-Russian Theater Festival ” Remeslo (Craft)” will be held in Kazan

November 28, 2020

From December 1 to December 6, 2020, Kazan will host the XII All-Russian Theater Festival of Young Directing “Remeslo”. This year, due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the country, the geography of the festival was forced to narrow, but the program promises to be rich. The poster of the festival includes 16 performances of the theaters of Tatarstan. In total, 11 theater groups will be represented at the festival.

The Remeslo Festival gives young filmmakers an opportunity to make themselves known in the professional community. Performances staged by directors under the age of 35 or within 5 years after the debut in the profession are allowed to participate in the festival. Spectators will see plays that premiered during the last theatrical season.

Performances of “Remeslo” will be shown at 6 theatrical venues in Kazan: the Theater for Young Spectators named after G. Kariev, TSAT after G. Kamal, Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after K. Tinchurin, Theater for Young Spectators, Tatar State Puppet Theater “Ekiyat”, theatrical platform “MOÑ”.

In addition to the festival, an educational program is also envisaged within the framework of “Remeslo”. The “House of the Tatar Book” (“Tatar kitaby yorty”) at Kazan, st. Ostrovsky, 15 will host a series of meetings and lectures with famous figures of theatrical art. The program of the festival can be found on the website of the Kariev Theater in the “Projects” section: https://karievteatr.ru/projects/remeslo2020

We remind that the 1st All-Russian Festival of Young Directing “Remeslo” was held in Kazan in 2009 at the initiative of the T. G. Kamal theatre and was supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. The founders of the festival are the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Theater Workers of the Republic of Tatarstan, since 2019 the organizer of the festival is the KTG Theater for Young Spectators named after G. Kariev.

mincult.tatarstan.ru