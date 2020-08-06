The youngest family in Apastovo welcomed the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

Dinar and Dinara Motygullins registered their marriage in the building of the registry office in the village of Apastovo. The youngest family of the region had the honor to take over the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR and to fix the seventh patch with the coat of arms of their minor homeland. It is reported by “Apastovo-inform”.

The young family was congratulated by deputy head of the regional executive committee Luiza Safina. She presented the newlyweds with the first document and a memento.

“You have embarked on a long path in life in a year that is significant for all of us – 100 years since the foundation of the TASSR and 90 years since the foundation of our region. These events will become a great memory in the life of your family. Happy road, smooth, beautiful life to you, youth! ” – the head wished.

Parents and close relatives congratulated the young. In their honor, the workers of the regional House of Culture performed their songs.

