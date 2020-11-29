The zonal stage of the Republican competition “Tatar-kyzy -2020” was held in Tetyushi

On November 26, at the Tetyushsky District House of Culture, the zonal stage of the Republican Competition “Tatar Kyzy-2020”, organized by the World Congress of Tatars together with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, took place.

The zonal stage of the contest was attended by girls from Tetyushsky, Drozhzhanovsky, Laishevsky, Apastovsky, Buinsky districts. The Tetyushsky district was presented by leading specialist of the department of informatization and document management of the Executive Committee of the Tetyushsky municipal district Guldaniya Fattakhova, who passed to the semifinals in Kazan.

At the end of the event, a solemn ceremony of awarding letters of thanks and valuable gifts of the World Congress of Tatars and the Head of the Tetyushsky municipal district Ramis Safiullov took place.

tetushi.tatarstan.ru