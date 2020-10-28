Theatrical platform MOÑ   at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan  opens with premiere performances

The official opening of the new theatrical space MOÑ will take place on November 7 with the premiere of the play “Moң” in the black box of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. The production about the long rehearsal of the musical group is being staged in two languages ​​- Tatar and Russian. This was announced by founder of the “Living City” fund, Inna Yarkova.

“The play“ Moң ”largely reflects our general tendency, the intonation of the venue. That is why name of the play has migrated into the name of our big project, and we will open the first season with premiere of Moң, ”said Yarkova.

The townspeople will be able to take part in the performance-reflection “Decentralization” on the theme of the changing Kazan on 20 November. Viewers will be able to look into the personal diaries of people who lived in the last century as material for understanding the Tatar language and national culture, relive their little story with them on November 21 at the first of three Avazlar readings. The audience will be able to see the improvisation “Dәrdemund” of the dancer, vocalist and musical trio, dedicated to the poet Zakir Ramiev, on November 22.

“At the moment, we adhere to two main directions. The first is embodiment of performances, direct participants, and sometimes main characters of which are our spectators. The second is development of a modern national theater, ”Yarkova commented.

MOÑ positions itself as a unique theater space in Kazan. Not only new unique projects will be implemented here, but also performances that have moved from the creative laboratory “Ugol” and creative association “Alif”.

In addition, the new site will host master classes on the “Participation Theater” project. Yesterday ended a cycle of trainings, which could be attended free of charge upon registration.

“There are many who want to feel the stage and try on the role of an actor, to reveal their inner potential, to put their voice on. For this, we conduct trainings. There are plans to launch an educational center, where the society will have the opportunity to study acting, ”said the interlocutor of the Tatar-inform news agency.

We remind you that the “Living City” foundation became the creator of the unique site in the Tatar capital. Art director of the Meyerhold Center Elena Kovalskaya and head of the creative association “Alif” Tufan Imamutdinov were invited to act as curators of the project.

Lilya Shaikhutdinova

tatar-inform.ru