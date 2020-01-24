“These melodies are in our DNA”: how did you remember the V festival of Tatar music “Miras”

January 23, 2020

The capital of Tajikistan for the fifth time has become a venue for the music festival named after Nazib Zhiganov, created by the RT State Symphonic Orchestra and Alexander Sladkovsky. This year the festival was dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR, and the program included both Tatar symphonic classics and modern works.

“My Homeland is Tatarstan”: the 100th anniversary of the TASSR and milestones in the history of the republic

The fifth Tatar music festival Miras, organized at the initiative and under the direction of Alexander Sladkovsky, this year included three concerts at once. The program for each was composed in such a way that the musical mood and content were different and reflected the various facets of the Tatar musical tradition. The festival opened on January 15 with the program “My Motherland is Tatarstan”, the key idea of ​​which was the main milestones in the history of the republic, said art director of the festival, musicologist Vadim Dulat-Aleev.

Art director of the festival, musicologist Vadim Dulat-Aleev:

“The first concert is solemnity, the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. It featured festive overtures and music written in different years for the anniversaries of the republic, the millennium of Kazan and other events that mark important milestones in the history of the republic ”

