This year “Samatov’s Readings” will be held in Chistopol

October 15 The Centralized Religious Organization – Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, together with the Russian Islamic Institute and the Mukhtasibat of the Chistopol District, holds the “X Samatov’s Readings”. The conference is dedicated to the theologian of the Tatar people, the first kazy of Tatarstan, an outstanding religious figure of the late XX – early XXI centuries, scholar Gabdulkhak Khazrat Samatov. This year the event takes place at the Nur mosque in Chistopol.

Samatov’s readings have been held since 2010 with the aim of identifying the religious heritage, studying activities and disclosing traditional Islamic values ​​of Gabdulkhak Hazrat Samatov. The first Samatov readings were timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Gabdulkhak Samatov.

Gabdulhak Hazrat Samatov is a follower of the pre-revolutionary Tatar religious heritage, the author of many books on Islam. Today, most of the imams working in the field of religion are disciples of Gabdulhak Hazrat.

The readings are also expected to be attended by Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin, the son of Gabdulkhak khazrat – chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, the mufti Tagir khazrat Samatov, head of the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia, mufti of Moscow, the Central Region and Chuvashia, a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation Albir khazrat Krganov, Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Samara Region, Mufti Talip Hazrat Yarullin, Chief Kazyi of the Republic of Tatarstan Jalil Khazrat Fazlyev, Mufti of the Ivanovo Region Farit Khazrat Lyapin, Deputy Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Education of the Russian Federation, Rector of the Russian Islamic Institute and Kazan Islamic University Mukhametshin and other religious leaders.

During the readings, the personality of Gabdulhak Hazrat Samatov will be considered as a person with a high spirit, continuing traditions of the Tatar-Muslim culture. Also, the participants of the meeting will discuss topics such as “Collection of hadiths of the Tatar theologian Akhmetvali Hazrat Rahimi”, “Activities of the Kazyis in the Republic of Tatarstan”, “Reflection of family values ​​in the works of Tatar religious figures” and others.

Within the framework of the readings, a medal and prize “Spiritual Heritage” of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan named after Gabdulkhak Samatov and the medal “Unity” of the SAM RT will be awarded.

In Chistopol, a visit to the cemetery and familiarization with the activities of the Center for Spiritual Development “Kamaliya” is also expected.

