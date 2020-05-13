Those in need in Tatarstan were given 18,000 lunch boxes as part of the VIII Republican Iftar. Distribution continues

May 12, 2020

The Zakyat charity foundation DUM RT, within the framework of the VIII Republican Iftar, continues to distribute lunch boxes to those in need. To date, 18’000 iftar kits have already been sent to 30 muhtasibats of the republic and 40 mosques in Kazan. Including iftar boxes were handed over to nonresident students of RII, KAI, KNITU-KHTI, in the Muhammadiya madrasah, the Kazan Higher Muslim Madrasah named after the 1000th anniversary of the adoption of Islam, and in the ANO Kazan Social Rehabilitation and Adaptation Center. It is noteworthy that in KAI for students from Algeria iftar sets are sent in the amount of 20 pieces, and in the ANO “Center for Social Rehabilitation and Adaptation” in Kazan, 300 sets per day. The Shakirdas of the Russian Islamic Institute receive them every Thursday and Sunday.

In just 18 days of Ramadan, iftar boxes were delivered to Cheremshansky, Rybno-Slobodsky, Alekseyevsky, Laishevsky, Pestrechinsky, Novosheshminsky, Kamskoustinsky, Vysokogorsky, Arsky, Zelenodolsky, Naberezhnye Chelny, Menzelinsky, Tukaevsky, Tyulyachinsky, Verkhnemorsky, Apastov, Apastov , Kaybitsky, Mendeleevsky, Chistopolsky, Alkeevsky, Zainsky, Atninsky, Sabinsky, Tetyushsky, Mamadyshsky, Drozhzhanovsky districts of Tatarstan and Aviatzionny and Novo-Savinovsky districts of Kazan. The following categories of people in need are covered: people with disabilities, single elderly, large families, orphans, single mothers, nonresident students, people with no fixed abode.

The Iftar kitss are formed by volunteers in the territory of the Ak Bars Arena stadium and the Tugan Avylym national tourist complex. In total, up to 25 volunteers aged 17 to 40 years are involved.

The lunch boxes include products: water, chuck-chuck, dates, noodles, a second course (potatoes with cabbage and chicken), a triangle and a pie with an apple. During the production and delivery of iftar kits, the organizers took all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, recommended by Rospotrebnadzor.

We remind, the VIII Republican iftar, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, is held under the auspices of the Iftar of the 100th anniversary and will cover up to 30,000 people throughout the region, doubling the number of participants compared to last year’s Iftar, whose guests were 15,000 . 30,000 participants will thus be a record number in the history of all Republican iftar events in Tatarstan.

To ensure security in a pandemic, iftar is implemented in the “home delivery” mode and focuses exclusively on needy categories of the population.

At the same time, iftar organizers urge everyone to support the project and contribute to its implementation. You can do this in the following ways:

You can transfer funds by sending SMS to number 7715 with the text: IFTAR space AMOUNT. For example, IFTAR 500.

