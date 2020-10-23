Three Kazan preschool institutions win   grant “The best bilingual kindergarten”

In Tatarstan, the winners of the competition for the grant “The best bilingual kindergarten” have been determined. Among the winners are three Kazan preschool institutions. A total of 44 educational institutions applied for the competition.

As part of the face-to-face stage, experts with visits to educational organizations assessed 25 institutions. The systematic approach to organizing bilingual education of preschoolers, resource provision of activities, diversity and originality of the presented forms of work of an educational organization in this area, methods and technologies of teaching children the state languages ​​were assessed.

Based on the selection results, 10 educational organizations were identified – the winners of the competition, 3 of them are Kazan. These are kindergarten No. 136 of a combined type with the Tatar language of upbringing and education in the Vakhitovsky district, kindergarten No. 67 of a combined type with the Tatar language of upbringing and education in the Soviet district and kindergarten No. 72 of the combined type of the Aviastroitelny district. The winners will be rewarded with grants of 500 thousand rubles.

As head of the kindergarten №72 of the combined type of the Aviastroitelny District Lyudmila Salmina said, winning the contest is a significant event both for children and for the teaching staff. “It was a preparation for more than one day, we thought over an interesting program, developed a plan, our parents also helped us a lot, they supported us,” L. Salmina said. She also explained that in kindergarten children learn the Tatar and Russian languages ​​in a fun way. The won grant, according to head of the kindergarten, will be spent on improving the material and technical base of the institution – buying multimedia equipment, updating furniture, as well as educational programs.

kzn.ru