To the 155th anniversary of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan

January 13, 2020

In January 2020, the 155th anniversary of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, one of the oldest in the Russian Federation, will be celebrated. In connection with this significant event, in the reading room of the library branch (K. Marx St., 36), the department of manuscripts and rare books organized the exhibition “Milestones of History” = “Bez tarikhta ezlebes …”.

The first section of the exhibition – “To the History of the Kazan Public Library” – tells about the history of the creation and establishment of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, which dates back to the opening of the Kazan City Public Library in 1865. You can learn about this from the books:

Milestones in the history of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. Kazan City Public Library: [in 2 books] / National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2015.

Deleshova, M.Kh. In the language of the soul: V.I. Republican Scientific Library Lenin TASSR 125 years. – Kazan: Tatar book publishing house, 1989. – 128 p.

Tatarstan kitaphanәlәre tarihi, 4 nights chyg. / Tatars. Milli Kiaphanәse; tөz Z.Ә. Kamalieva. – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2001 .– 60 b.

The second section of the exhibition – “Books from the collection of I.A. Vtorov (1772–1844). ” The basis of the library was the fund of the personal library of the famous bibliophile and local historian Ivan Alekseevich Vtorov and his son Nikolai Ivanovich Vtorov (1818–1865), a Russian statesman, writer, local historian and ethnographer. The collection has 903 titles and 1908 volumes of books and periodicals. It has many publications translated from French, German, Latin, English, Spanish, Italian, Greek, Armenian, Polish. The Vtorov’s library is striking in the diversity of the owner’s interests. There are books on philosophy, logic, natural sciences, agriculture, medicine, theology, etc. The exhibition presents works by French classics and works of Russian literature. Among them:

Happy soldier: Adventures of Mr. de Verval, called Belleros: Per. with Fr.: At 2 p.m. – St. Petersburg: B. I., 1778.

Ducre-Dumenil. Julia, or the history of the human heart: trans. with fr .: At 4 o’clock – M .: Printing house of P. Beketov, 1803.

Sumarokov P. Heiress: Fiction instead of a novel or a novel instead were: At 2 o’clock. – M.: Institute of Orient. lang., 1835.

Shagiakhmetova, G.G. Library catalog of the Second / G.G. Stepsakhmetova; National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2010 .– 271 p.

Editions in this section are regularly updated.

The collection and study of books from the collection of Ivan Alekseevich Vtorov once again convinces him that he was an outstanding person, widely and diversified, a true connoisseur of the book.

The third section of the exhibition – “Library Publications” – contains exclusively the products of the Milli Kitap Publishing House of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. Of particular interest are the publications:

Shagiakhmetova, G.G. The Russian book of the civil press in the collections of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan (1709 – 1830): catalog / G.G. Stepsakhmetova; National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2020 .– 351 p.

Academician Ә.G. Kәrimullin kitaphanәse = Library of Academician A.G. Karimullina: catalog / Tatarstan Republics Milli kitaphanә – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2012 .– 319 b. To the Tatars. and Russian lang

Vtorov, Ivan Alekseevich. Works: poems and prose / National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan; comp. R.K. Yunusova; scientific ed. E.I. Kartasheva; open ed. I.G. Khadiev. – Kazan: Milli kitap, 2014 .– 147 p.: Photo, portr.

The exhibition is open until April 2020.

kitaphane.tatarstan.ru

