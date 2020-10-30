Today Chelny will host a forum of Tatar youth

Today, October 30, a forum of Tatar youth will be held in Naberezhnye Chelny city. Participants will receive lectures on business, time management, SMM, grant activities, media, as well as master classes in psychology, public speaking, design, photography and video art.

The event will take place at the Nur youth center. Also, in the afternoon, within the framework of the forum, a brainstorming session “30 ways to revitalize Tatar projects in Chelny” will take place.

Here they will present a pilot version of an audio guide around the building of the Nur Youth Center entitled: “Former Moscow restaurant”. The tour can be completed using QR codes. In the evening, a concert of Tatar alternative music will take place for the participants.

The forum will be attended by pupils of 10-11 grades, students of secondary and higher educational institutions, active youth.

