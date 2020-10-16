Today  in Naberezhnye Chelny a new mosque “Chaly Yar” – in high-tech style  has opened 

Today, on the 29th day of the month of Safar (October 16), the grand opening of the Chaly Yar mosque has taken place in Naberezhnye Chelny. The ceremony was attended by Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan Kamil khazrat Samigullin, imam-mukhtasib of the city of Nab.Chelny Alfas khazrat Gaifullin, imam-mukhtasib of the town of Nizhnekamsk Salikh khazrat Ibragimov, representatives of the authorities, guests and residents of the city.

Before the start of the event, the imam of the Jamig mosque of the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, Ramazan Hazrat Idrisov, recited the verses of the Holy Qur’an, then the guests made «dua» for the welfare of the House of the Most High. Then head of the Muslims of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin addressed the believers with a welcoming speech. He thanked the residents of the city who contributed to the construction of the mosque and presented letters of thanks on behalf of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan. Further, other guests of honor also made speeches.

After all the speeches, the first adhan was sounded on the territory of the mosque, then the believers went to jum’a-namaz – it was led by Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin.

The new mosque will serve the townspeople from the nearest neighborhoods and all believing travelers, since it is located not far from the Oryol Ring. “Chaly Yar” is also adapted for believers with disabilities, for them there is a separate taharatkhana. The total area of ​​the mosque is 450 sq.m. and houses several classrooms and a separate hall for events. Within its walls, the mosque can host more than 200 people. Chaly Yar is the first high-tech mosque in the city. The object is distinguished by an unusual architectural appearance – in the decoration of the facades and the interior of the building there are elements corresponding to the style.

In addition, Kamil Hazrat visited the Chelny family center “Zinnut”. Here, much attention is paid to raising children in Tatar traditions.

dumrt.ru