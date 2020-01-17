Today is Mardjani’s birthday and the day of the death of Ilham Shakirov. Muslim leaders pray at the graves of the great Tatars

January 16, 2020

Today, on the 21st day of the month of Jumad al-ouly (January 16), the 20th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar theologian and scholar, enlightener Shigabutdin Mardzhani, was celebrated, and a year passed, as an outstanding representative of the Tatar people, artist Ilham Shakirov . On this occasion, representatives of the Tatar intelligentsia, Muslim and public figures, imams and shakirdas madrassas, writers and scholars gathered together at the Novotatar cemetery of Kazan to pay tribute and pray for the repose of the souls of great figures. Among those who came to pay tribute to them were the rector of the Madrasah named after the 1000th anniversary of the adoption of Islam Ilyas Hazrat Ziganshin, Imam Khatyb of the mosque Marjani Mansur Hazrat Dzhalyaletdinov, Chairman of the Council of Aksakals of the RTUM, Ayrat Hazrat Ayupov, Imam Khatyb of the Apanaev Mosque Niyazrat Khazrat as well as writer Razil Valeev, singer Iskander Biktagirov and others.

Surahs of Sacred Kuryan were read at the graves, shared memories of Ilham aga Shakirov and told vagazes dedicated to the life and multifaceted activities of Mardjani.

dumrt.ru

RELATED MATERIALS