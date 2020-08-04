Top 100 already launched

03.08.2020

“Tatarkino” has launched a video project “Top-100 famous personalities of Tatarstan”. It will be dedicated to persons who have made a significant contribution to the development of the republic. Each of these heroes will be put a separate video, lasting 5-6 minutes.

This project is being implemented within the framework of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan clarified. The Top-100 video project can be viewed daily on the Tatarkino video channel on Instagram TV and on YouTube. A series of videos, lasting from 3 to 5 minutes, will tell about famous people who have lived and worked in Tatarstan since 1920 and who are no longer alive.

This video project is an opportunity to give a “second life” to newsreels, which have already been transferred to digital format, said director of Tatarkino, Milyausha Aituganova.

“The list of heroes who entered the Top 100 was formed through popular vote. With such a proposal, we came out using social networks. It was the audience of our supporters who suggested this hundred, ”said Milyausha Aituganova.

The top ten “Top 100” includes such outstanding people as Gabdulla Tukai, Mirsaid Sultan-Galiev, Musa Bigiev, Musa Jalil, Abdulla Alish, Fatih Karim, Salikh Saydashev, Sara Sadykova, Alexander Klyucharev, Rustem Yakhin.

idel-tat.ru