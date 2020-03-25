Trans-Baikal Nauruz

March 24, 2020

On March 23, in the capital of the Trans-Baikal Territory in the city of Chita, the ancient multinational Holiday of Nauruz was celebrated.

Due to certain restrictions, according to the edict of the Governor of Transbaikalia (in the whole region, business, cultural, sports and other events, the number of participants exceeding 50 people, are prohibited until special order), as last year, we were not able to widely celebrate Navruz on a popular square.

In order to preserve and continue centuries-old national traditions, leaders of national communities and diasporas on Navruz Bayram gathered under the leadership of the chairman of the Assembly of Peoples of the Trans-Baikal Territory. The venue of Navruz Bayram was prepared in advance in compliance with all measures to prevent the spread of acute respiratory viral infections: disinfection measures were carried out, air disinfection was provided throughout the holiday, before entering the premises, mandatory washing and processing of hands with a special solution was observed.

The gathered guests were congratulated by Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory Alexander Osipov, head of the city of Chita, Evgeny Yarilov. They wished everyone health and prosperity in their families, kindness, friendship and peace among the peoples living in the Trans-Baikal Territory.

Azerbaijanis, Tatars, Uzbeks, Kyrgyz, Buryats, Russians, Russian Germans and representatives of other peoples congratulated each other. The holiday ended with general photography for memory!

Damir Nabiullin