Two concerts will be held in Kazan in honor of the birthday of the great composer Sofia Gubaidulina

The concerts are organized by the Sofia Gubaidulina Center for Contemporary Music and the Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble (MASM). Within two days, 7 works of the composer from different periods of Sofia Asgatovna’s work will be performed.

The broadcast of the online concert “Sofia – with Love” from the State Big Concert Hall named after Salikh Saydashev will take place on November 6 at 20.00. The Kazan Conservatory named after V.I. N.G. Zhiganov, whose honorary professor is Sofia Gubaidulina takes part in organizing the event.

The concert will feature: New Music Chamber Orchestra (Artistic Director and Conductor – Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan Anna Gulishambarova), the Kazan Conservatory TATARICA Orchestra (artistic director and conductor – Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan Rinat Khalitov), ​​Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble (MACM). Teachers of the Kazan Conservatory, laureates of international competitions Karina Gorbanova and Farida Nurulloeva, with participation of percussionist Mikhail Kosov, will perform organ works by Gubaidulina. The soloists of the MASM will perform chamber works by S. Gubaidulina and her outstanding contemporaries A. Pyart, V. Silvestrov, P. Karmanov.

The broadcast will take place here https://youtu.be/Xrf5GLbprkc

On November 8 at 20.00 the second broadcast will take place – the concert “MIRROR IN THE MIRROR” from the Center for Contemporary Music Sofia Gubaidulina. The Moscow Contemporary Music Ensemble will perform works by Alexander Scriabin, Sofia Gubaidulina, Alban Berg, Arvo Pärt, Anton Svetlichny. In the exquisitely selected program of the concert, MASM also included a work by the young Kazan composer Lilia Iskhakova for clarinet and electronics. The concerts will take place on the eve of the opening in Kazan of the 10th International Festival of Contemporary Music named after Sofia Gubaidulina “Concordia”.

The broadcast will take place here https://youtu.be/T0U1ZDuLtJc

mincult.tatarstan.ru