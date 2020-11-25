Two performances from Tatarstan became nominees for the “Golden Mask”

The short-list of the nominees for the Golden Mask National Theater Award has been announced. Among the candidates for the Golden Mask, which will be presented in 2021, there are two performances from Tatarstan.

Three nominations were received for the play “5 mm /h”, staged at the site of the Kazan creative laboratory “Ugol”: “Drama / Small form performance”, “Drama / director’s work” (Angelina Migranova and Rodion Sabirov), “Drama / Playwright’s work” ( Dina Safina).

Almetyevsk Tatar Drama Theater collected six nominations at once for production of “Kingdom of Crooked”. The play can receive the country’s main theater award in nominations: “Drama / Large Form Performance”, “Drama / Director’s Work” (Anton Fedorov), “Drama / Female Role” (Laysan Zagidullina), “Drama / Female Supporting Role” (Madina Gainullina), “Drama / Male Supporting Role” (Raushan Mukhametzyanov), “Drama / The Work of a Playwright” (Arseny Faryatyev, Anton Fedorov).

