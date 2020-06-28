«United Russia» nominated Rustam Minnikhanov as candidate for President of Tatarstan

June 28, 2020

The regional branch of «United Russia» has nominated Rustam Minnikhanov as a candidate for the post of President of Tatarstan. This decision was supported by a majority of votes at the 32nd conference of the TRO WPP «United Russia».

According to the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, secretary of the Tatarstan branch of the party Farid Mukhametshin, Rustam Minnikhanov is “well known, active.” The head of parliament called him “a recognized authoritative leader of the republic, successfully leading Tatarstan for 10 years.”

“Before that, he effectively proved himself as Chairman of the Government of the republic. The impressive achievements of the Tatarstan economy speak for him, dozens of large-scale programs and projects implemented on his initiative and under his leadership. Significant investment funds were attracted to the economy of the republic. Tatarstan has become recognizable in the international arena. Large-scale world-wide events have been successfully held, ”added Farid Mukhametshin.

He mentioned that one of the first as a candidate for the post of President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about the second candidacy – Minister of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Tatarstan, Lenar Safin, Farid Mukhametshin noted his work in the Government of the republic since 2010. “He takes an active part in the implementation of federal and republican programs in the field of road construction, oversees the national project“ Safe and high-quality roads ”,” he emphasized.

According to the results of the secret ballot, the majority of the participants in the conference cast their votes for the candidacy of Rustam Minnikhanov.

The election of the President of Tatarstan is scheduled for September 13 this year.

tatar-inform.ru