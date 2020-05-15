Uraza Bairam this year will be held without mass prayer at the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow

May 15, 2020

The Uraza-Bairam holiday in honor of the end of the Holy month of Ramadan this year will not gather, as usual, tens of thousands of Muslims at the Cathedral Mosque of Moscow.

A festive prayer will be held with participation of a limited number of clergy and members of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims (DUM). Regional religious organizations will decide on the format of the festive prayer, based on the epidemiological situation on the ground, the press service of the Russian Muslim State Duma said.

Uraza Bayram this year falls on May 24th. According to various estimates, in the past years, from 100 to 200 thousand believers came to the walls of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque in past years.

“As Muslims, we have no moral or religious right to indulge in the spread of a deadly disease. Muslims are patient and law-abiding. And in this situation, we are called upon to show the whole society an example of responsible attitude to the universal threat, ”said the first deputy chairman of the DUM of the Russian Federation Damir Mukhetdinov at a meeting of the plenum of the muftiate.

interfax.ru