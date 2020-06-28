Vasil Shaikhraziev: “Amendments to the Constitution will help develop native languages”

June 27, 2020

Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev took part in the vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. He visited the site located in the building of the Kazan gymnasium No. 3.

At the entrance to the polling station, Vasily Shaykhraziev was measured the temperature and personal protective means given. Then, at a distance, he showed the member of the election commission an expanded passport, received a ballot and went to the voting booth. The chairman of the National Council of VKT came to the site with his family.

“We have been waiting and preparing for this event for a long time. At the World Tatars Congress, we supported the decision that we need to update the Constitution, ” he said.

He noted that according to the 2010 census, Tatars are 5.3 million people across Russia and this is the second largest nation.

“At the same time, when we are talking about the substantive part of the proposed version of updating the Constitution of the Russian Federation, we are well aware that there is an emphasis on national republics, languages, and learning. Very important proposals are in terms of pension, youth, leisure, work. And in principle, over the past months we have seen that those updates and proposals that were included in the draft updated Constitution, and already a number of them have begun to be implemented. Therefore, in reality this is hope. Based on today, we are practically creating the base for tomorrow, ”emphasized Vasil Shaykhraziev.

The Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress added that the bulletin in the republic was printed in two state languages, Tatar and Russian. According to him, this once again proves that for the national republics the Constitution is a pillar that makes it possible to develop the native language.

We remind that it will be possible to vote until July 1 inclusive. In Tatarstan, 65 territorial and 2809 precinct election commissions are involved. In addition, 370 outdoor polling stations are organized in the republic.

