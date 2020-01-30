Vasil Shaikhraziev arrives in the Republic of Buryatia on a working visit

January 30, 2020

This early morning, the Tatarstan delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of the Tatars, Vasil Shaykhraziev, has arrived in the city of Ulan-Ude. At the Baikal Airport, guests were met by Chairman of the Republic of Buryatia RNCAT (Regional National Cultural Autonomy of Tatars), Sazhida Batalova, Deputy Chief of the Administration of the Head and Government of the Republic of Buryatia, Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Development of Civil Initiatives Mikhail Kharitonov.

During the two-day visit, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress will meet with the RNCAT activists of the Republic of Buryatia.

Members of the delegation will visit the exhibition-presentation of arts and crafts, museum exhibits and Tatar cuisine of rural settlements of the Republic of Buryatia with compact accommodation of Tatars.

In addition, a meeting is expected with the activists of Tatar public organizations in the Baikal region, where it is planned to summarize the work of the Executive Committee of the World Tatars Congress for 2019, a work plan and tasks for 2020.

Representatives of the delegation will also attend cultural events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR and the 15th anniversary of the Regional National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of Buryatia.

Business meetings of Chairman of the National Council with the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Buryatia and Head of the Administration of the Government of the Republic of Buryatia Bair Tsyrenov and Head of the Administration of the city of Ulan-Ude Igor Shutenkov are planned.

The work program will end on January 30 with a visit to the Central Mosque of Ulan-Ude and the House of Friendship of Peoples. January 31 is expected to visit the Ivolginsky datsan. Then Vasil Shaykhraziev will go to Vladivostok.