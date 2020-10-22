Vasil Shaikhraziev arrives on a working visit at Ulan-Ude

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev at the Baikal airport in Ulan-Ude was met by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Buryatia Bair Tsyrenov, Chairman of the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of Buryatia Sazhid Batalov.

On the agenda: meeting with head of the Republic of Buryatia A. S. Tsydenov. Then Chairman of the National Council will visit Victory Memorial Park. Here he will lay flowers at the Bas-relief with portraits of Heroes of the Soviet Union from Buryatia. Among them is Akram Iskandarovich Valiev, a native of the Aznakaevsky district of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Vasil Shaikhraziev will also get acquainted with the photo exhibition “Buryatia – Our Common Home”, which opened at the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Buryatia. Chairman of the National Council plans to visit the Central Mosque of Ulan-Ude.

The next day, October 23, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the village of Ust-Kyakhta, located 250 km from Ulan-Ude. Tatars live here. At school, he will get acquainted with the room of native language, library and museum dedicated to the life of the Tatars in the village of Ust-Kyakhta.