Vasil Shaikhraziev arrives on a working visit to the Kurgan region

Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev has arrived on a working visit to the Kurgan region. Tomorrow in Kurgan the grand opening of the Center of Tatar Culture of the Kurgan region will take place.

Then Vasil Shaikhraziev’s agenda includes a visit to the Kurgan elevator of the Kurgansemena research and production agricultural holding, familiarization with the activities of the agricultural holding, and a visit to a seed plant.