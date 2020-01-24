Vasil Shaikhraziev attended a meeting of the Maryam Sultanova Discussion Club in Ufa

January 23, 2020

The Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress took part in the meeting of discussion club named after Maryam Sultanova in Ufa. We remind that Vasil Shaykhraziev is in Bashkortostan on a working visit.

As part of the discussion club meeting, a lecture was held on the life and work of Dardmend. It was read by doctor of philological sciences, associate professor of Bashkir State University M.S. Sharipov. After the lecture, Vasil Shaykhraziev greeted all those present at the event. He expressed gratitude for attention to the personality of Dardmend and stated the need to create such clubs-foundations in Tatarstan.

After the lecture, letters of appreciation from the World Tatars Congress were presented for their great contribution to the development of the language, culture, and preservation of the traditions of the Tatar people.

Letters of appreciation encouraged Marsil Nurullovich Farkhshatov, Ph.D. (Hist.), Head of the Department of History and Culture History of the Bashkortostan Institute of History, Literature and Language of the Ufa Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Ildar Yenikeyev Rivgatovich-broadcasting operator of the “Tugan” Tel TV channel, Tukhvatullina Alsu Halya Editor of the “Chatkylar” application for children of the Tatar youth newspaper “Omet”, Republic of Bashkortostan.

Tomorrow Vasil Shaykhraziev will meet with the leaders of the Tatar public organizations of Bashkortostan. A meeting with head of the administration of the Republic of Bashkortostan A. G. Sidyakin is also planned.