Vasil Shaikhraziev attended the opening of an exposition dedicated to the life and culture of the Tatar people in St. Petersburg

December 27, 2019

The traditional culture of the Tatars of the Volga and Ural regions of the 19th and early 20th centuries – the opening of a new exposition took place at the Russian Ethnographic Museum of St. Petersburg today. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaikhraziev. The exposition was created with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Unique exhibits, lovingly selected by the museum staff, are located in a specially restored hall, in which all the architectural elements of the beginning of the 20th century, designed by the architect who had created the museum’s project, Vasily Fedorovich Sinyin, were restored.

The best artifacts from the collection of the Russian Ethnographic Museum reveal many ethnographic themes illustrating various aspects of the life of the Tatar people. Beshmet, tanned fur coats, long shirts, amazing hats, massive jewelry, dishes and household items of the XIX – early XX centuries, everything is presented in a separate room. Among the exhibits there are very rare items that have been preserved in only a few copies.

At the exhibition you can see the life, culture and traditional activities of the Kazan Tatars, Kostroma, Kasimov, Meshars, baptized Tatars, Nagaybaks.

The exposition will work on an ongoing basis.