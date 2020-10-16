Vasil Shaikhraziev meets with heads of Tatar public organizations of the Republic of Bashkortostan

In the office of the representative office of the World Congress of Tatars in Bashkortostan, a meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev with heads of Tatar public organizations of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The main purpose of the meeting was to meet the new permanent representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in Bashkortostan, Yusuf Yakupov

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan in his speech noted that Tatarstan and Bashkortostan are linked by centuries-old friendship.

“Our leaders are also friends, they work together. And we will continue to live together, work together, “said Vasil Shaikhraziev. He spoke about the events that took place today with his participation in the Mishkinsky and Buraevsky districts of Bashkortostan.

Chairman of the National Council introduced the new permanent representative of the Republic of Tatarstan to Bashkortostan, Yusuf Yakupov, to the heads of Tatar public organizations. “A reliable person, we will work together hand in hand,” he said.

At the meeting with the words of gratitude from President of the Republic of Tatarstan, assistant to head of the Mishkinsky district administration Shakurov Ilgiz Salikhovich was awarded.

The medal of the World Congress of Tatars “for services to the Tatar nation” was awarded to:

Director of the Tatar gymnasium No. 84 in Ufa, Ravil Rifkatovich Idrisov, director of the Tatar gymnasium No. 65 in Ufa, Anfisa Faritovna Galimzanova, teacher of the Tatar language of this school Samigullina Flyuse Rasimovna, candidate of philological sciences, associate professor of BSU Idrisovych Rauf Rauf Fargatovnae Zaripova, candidate of philological sciences, associate professor of BSPU Nuria Usmanovna Khaliullina, head of the “Raikhan” club Mukhamadeeva Halisa Masgutovna.

The letter of gratitude from the World Congress of Tatars was presented to director of the Ufa cafe “Busfood” Gulfiya Fanilovna Batyrova.