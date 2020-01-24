Vasil Shaikhraziev met with  Chief  of  staff of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan

enrutat
January  24, 2020

Today, during the visit to the Republic of Bashkortostan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatars Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev met with  Chief of the Administration of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Alexander Sidyakin. The meeting took place in the building of the Administration of the Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

During the conversation, issues were discussed to strengthen partnerships between the regions in state and public structures. Vasil Shaikhraziev, in turn, noted the upcoming Days of Bashkortostan to be held in Tatarstan in May, and spoke about the appointment of a new representative of the World Tatars Congress in Bashkortostan: since 2020,  the position    has officially been  occupied  by   Alfred Davletshin.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders exchanged gifts. Alexander Sidyakin presented Vasily Shaykhraziev with a jubilee medal issued for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

 

 

 

