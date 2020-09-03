Vasil Shaikhraziev met with teachers of the Tatar language and literature of the Tukaevsky district

Vasil Shaikhraziev met with teachers of the Tatar language and literature of the Tukaevsky region

September 03, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev continues a series of business trips to the municipal districts of the Republic of Tatarstan. Today Deputy Prime Minister is in the Tukayevsky municipal district.

The preschool educational institution “Mileshkei” in the village of Azmushkino became the starting point of the route through the Tukaevsky district. Here Chairman of the National Council was met by head of the district F.M. Kamaev, head of the rural settlement R.F.Adiev, head of the MKU “Education Department of the Tukaevsky district” N. Gabdullin and head of the preschool educational institution A.F. Salakhova.

Then Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan went to the village of Malaya Shilna, where a meeting was held with teachers of the Tatar language and literature, employees of the library system.

We remind that public and free education in the region is provided by 26 preschool educational institutions, where 1,320 children are brought up, and 23 schools with a total of 3,152 pupils. All schools in the district are furnished with modern equipment, there are computer classes, Internet access.

In the afternoon, Chairman of the National Council will arrive in the village of Yana-Bulyak. There will be seeing of the exposition of the Museum after I. Shakirov.

Vasil Shaikhraziev’s working visit to Tukayevsky district will end by acquaintance with the activities of the agricultural firm “Kama”. The awarding of the best grain growers was also held here.