Vasil Shaikhraziev: Relying on the foundation of Tatarstan’s success, we need to move forward

September 11, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev today has voted elections at polling station No. 54, located in Kazan gymnasium No. 3. Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan is convinced that for the further development of the republic it is necessary to rely on the already existing “foundation of success.”

“Each election is to some extent an assessment of the past period of time. And the most important thing is perspective. Relying on the existing base, the foundation of the republic’s success, we need to go forward and be among the leaders, ”Shaikhraziev said.

Vice Prime Minister mentioned that in 2015 preparations began for celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. “With the results of practically all the plans that formed the basis of this work, we have approached the anniversary of the republic. When we were preparing for celebration, we carried out the necessary construction and renovation of facilities. All this was done for the benefit of the residents. We know the plan for the next five years, especially since now everything is going through public hearings, ”he added.

According to Shaikhraziev, the election of President of the republic is important not only for Tatarstan, but also “for the entire Tatar world”. “The most important thing is not to be indifferent,” he concluded.

You can vote in the elections on September 11, 12 and 13. Tatarstan is holding elections for President of the Republic and municipal deputies, as well as by-elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

