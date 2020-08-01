Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the Eid Prayer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the Eid Prayer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

31.07.2020

On July 31, 2020, Muslims around the world celebrated one of the main holidays – Kurban Bayram (or Eid al-Adha). It is celebrated annually on the 10th day of the Muslim month of Zul Hijja.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the Eid prayer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The festive prayer took place in the White Mosque of the Bolgar.

The White Mosque is the architectural gem of modern Bolgar. The complex includes the residence of the spiritual leaders of Islam, a madrasah for teaching the basics of Islam and the building of the mosque itself. The mosque is designed to carry out all the necessary religious rituals and is provided with the necessary conditions. The White Mosque is one of the most significant religious buildings of the republic: festive prayers with broadcast on television are held here, conferences on religious topics and congresses of representatives of Muslim clergy from the regions of Russia are held.