Vasil Shaikhraziev visited Alkeevsky municipal district

September 07, 2020

Today, on September 7, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev has made a working trip to the Alkeevsky municipal district.

Accompanied by head of the district, Alexander Nikoshin, Deputy Prime Minister got acquainted with the activities of the peasant farm Bakirov Fanis Rashitovich in the village of Tatarskoye Akhmetyevo. Then Chairman of the National Council took part in the opening of the FAP in the village. Old Mataki, where a meeting with the villagers was also held.

At the end of his working visit to the Alkeevsky municipal district, Vasil Shaikhraziev met with teachers of the Tatar language, heads of rural settlements, as well as teaching staff of the Gymnasium named after Nabi Dawley.