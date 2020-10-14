Vasil Shaikhraziev visited Kurgansemena agricultural holding

Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev, as part of a working trip to the Kurgan region, has got acquainted with activities of the scientific and industrial agricultural holding “Kurgansemena”. In the company of chairman of the board of directors of the organization, Marat Islamov, he visited elevator and the seed plant of the agricultural holding, and also listened to a short lecture on development of agricultural technologies and examined the exhibition of products, which was organized in the administrative center of the holding.

The history of organization begins at the end of the 20th century. In March 1988, by the order of the agro-industrial committee of the Kurgan region, the research and production system “Semena (Seeds)” was formed, which was later transformed into the scientific and production agricultural holding “Kurgansemena”. Which was entrusted with functions of maintaining seed production of grain and leguminous crops. At the origins of establishing the enterprise were the well-known specialists of agricultural production Igor Antonovich Sikorsky and Marat Nurievich Islamov, who headed it from the first days of its formation.

As noted by management of the organization, in 2018. the scientific and production agricultural holding “Kurgansemena” put into operation a modern seed-growing complex capable of preparing up to 100 thousand seeds per year. The holding itself works with 31 regions, including Tatarstan.

It should also be noted that during the working trip Vasil Shaikhraziev also visited the research and production company MKT-ASDM, director of which is a Tatar – Ilgiz Rashitovich Chinyaev. This company is engaged in production of oil and gas equipment, including pipeline valves (TPA).