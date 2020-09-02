Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Alekseevsky municipal district

September 02, 2020

Today, September 2, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the Alekseevsky municipal district.

As part of a business trip, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan took part in the opening of the Bilyar MFC, designed for 300 seats. Chairman of the National Council was acquainted with institution by Deputy Head of the District Executive Committee on Social Issues Albina Simasheva and Head of the Culture Department of the District Executive Committee Artur Soloviev.

Then Vasil Shaikhraziev went to the local Muslim religious organization – the parish of the village of Bilyarsk, mukhtasibat of the Alekseevsky district of the Centralized religious organization – the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, where the imam-mukhtasib of the Alekseevsky municipal district Rustem Valshchikov familiarized Shaikhraziev to the main activities of the organization.

The final point of Deputy Prime Minister’s working visit to the Alekseevsky District was the Bilyar State Historical, Archaeological and Natural Museum-Reserve.