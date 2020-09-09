Vasil Shaikhraziev visited two schools in the Menzelinsky district

September 09, 2020

Today, on September 9, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Menzelinsky municipal district. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan began a working visit to the Menzelinsky district from acquaintance with the activities of a repair and mechanical plant in the village of Kuzembevo.

– It is a positive moment that danger of the spread of coronavirus infection has not become an obstacle to your work. The fact that there is such a plant in Kuzembetyev means that there are jobs, wages and tax receipts, including to village budget, – said the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Here he, together with the head of the Menzelinsky district, Aydar Salakhov, and the chief engineer of the plant, Ramil Garayev, got acquainted with the working conditions, the technological process and the types of products produced. He also asked which regions of the country the products manufactured at the plant are supplied to, whether export abroad has been established.

At a meeting with the labor collective of the plant, Aydar Salakhov and Vasil Shaykhraziev spoke about state programs being implemented in the region and the republic.

– If we have completed the harvest with an indicator of gross grain harvest of 197 thousand tons, then there is your merit in achieving such a high result, since high-quality work of the grain cleaning machines you produce allows you to increase the yield by about 10-15%, – said Aydar Salakhov …

After meeting with personnel of the Kuzembetyevsky RMZ, Vasil Shaikhraziev, together with head of the Menzelinsky district, Aydar Salakhov, visited the Kuzembetyevsky secondary school named after Kh. Khusainov.

“I studied at this school in 1978-1979, so it would be wrong, having arrived in Kuzembetyevo, not to come here,” said Chairman of the National Council. The school director Kamil Garayev introduced him to educational process, including the work done within the framework of the federal educational program “Growth Point”.

menzela.ru